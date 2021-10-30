1 hour ago

Baffour Soccer Academy has been thrown into a state of grief and pain with news about the demise of one of their own Richard Kwaku Adjei.

The popular Sunyani based Sports presenter succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Saturday 30th October,2021 while receiving treatment at the Hospital.

He was part of the Baffour Soccer Academy team that were involved in a fatal accident whiles traveling to Accra for pre-season tour ahead of the start of the Division One League next month.

The newly promoted Division One League side were involved in a fatal accident on their way to Accra for on Monday, 25th October 2021.

Richard Kwaku Adjei until his demise was the administrator for the newly promoted Division One League and also the head of sports for Sunyani based Services Radio.

He has in the past worked with Parrot FM, Ark FM, Space FM (all in Sunyani), Metro FM (Kumasi) Spice FM (Takoradi) and just recently with Service Radio (Sunyani).