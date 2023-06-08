5 hours ago

The Sunyani Municipal Education Directorate inducted 58 municipal and circuit Parents Association executives into office on the theme: “Solidifying parental support for education delivery in the Sunyani Municipality.”

The inductees were made up of 42 circuit and 16 municipal Parents Association executives.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, the Chief of Fiapre and Vice-Chancellor of the Ghana Technology University, Nana Professor Obrempong Kyem Amponsah II, noted that students could perform creditably well if parents gave them the needed support.

He encouraged parents to seize every opportunity available to create an enabling environment for their children to get quality education.

“We should do well to support the growth and development of education in the municipality, as parents, so that we can complement the government’s free Senior High School (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) education to ensure that our children receive the best of education in the region,” Nana Professor Obrempong Kyem Amponsah II said.

According to the Chief of Fiapre, parents should commit time and resources towards their wards’ education.

“As a parent, the government’s free SHS policy has come to help your child acquire a good education. However, do not just prepare your child for school and assume that everything is okay there. You need to make time to visit the school regularly to offer any support you can give your ward to allow him or her to learn,” he said.

He called on parents to provide their children with modern ICT tools to help them learn efficiently and effectively.

He added that parents, teachers, and stakeholders should maintain an open and effective communication to identify and address teething problems that students may face in their learning process.

Chairman of the Municipal Parents Association, Mr. Peter K. Anum expressed his profound appreciation for the opportunity to represent parents in the various schools.

He promised that the executives will dialogue with all stakeholders to support and transform education in the Sunyani municipality.

The obligation of the inductees is to promote the welfare of children while collaborating with teachers within the municipality to provide innovative and timely support to ensure that quality education is delivered.

Source: citifmonline