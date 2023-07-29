4 hours ago

The man in white was allegedly attacked for not wearing black/red to mourn the late chief

A disturbing video has gone viral on social media, showing a heated confrontation involving four men brandishing weapons, including a cutlass and a gun, against another man wearing a white dress in an open space believed to be in Sunyani.

The incident is reported to have occurred due to a disagreement over the man's refusal to wear black or red attire to mourn the late Omanhene of the Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II.

Reports around the viral video indicates that the man in the white dress was attacked for refusing to wear the said attire, which the local customs demand as a sign of mourning for the late paramount chief.

"An altercation ensued in Sunyani with gunshots being fired due to an individual's refusal to wear a red or black attire in honor of the death of Omanhene Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the paramount chief," some reports read.

According to other sources, it was reported that whoever refused to wear a black or red dress was allegedly attacked in the town, as customs demand that the residents are supposed to mourn the late paramount chief.

Meanwhile, the Sunyani Traditional Council has announced a one-month ban on funerals and noise-making following the death of the Paramount Chief, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri. The ban begins on Friday, July 28, 2023, and will end on August 26, 2023.

The ban marks the start of mourning for the late chief who passed on after a short illness.

The late Paramount Chief of Sunyani, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri, was enstooled at age 34, succeeding Nana Kwaku Yeboah.

He reigned for 43 years before his demise at the Bono Regional Hospital.

The late Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri’s death was officially announced by the Apomaau Priest of Atronie, Nana Kwasi Apraku.

The Acting President of the Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Kwaku Sarbeng, who is also the Akwamuhene, said that all customary rites have been performed.

As tradition demands, the Council has ordered the suspension of commercial activities in the Sunyani Traditional Area from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday, July 28, 2023. Workers in the formal sector are also expected to wear red or black apparel to work.

Nana Kwaku Sarbeng said that a ban has also been placed on funerals and noise-making.

The late Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri played a crucial role in preserving traditions and guiding the Sunyani Municipality, and his loss will undoubtedly be deeply felt by residents of Sunyani and those who knew him.

Source: Ghanaweb