2 hours ago

The Sunyani Technical University has held its maiden online matriculation ceremony for first-year students of the university with students being matriculated through the university’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

This arrangement became necessary as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to pose a serious challenge to all aspects of human endeavour.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, disclosed that 5,054 prospective students were issued with admission letter but only 2,695 were admitted for the 2020/2021 academic year, representing 17.2% increase over the previous academic year’s enrolment figure of 2,299.

He said 899 of the first-year students, representing 33.4% of the total figure are females while the remaining 1,796, which also translate into 66.6% are male students.

“However, the enrolment turn-out for the university has fallen from 73.3% to 53.3%, whereas the increase in enrolment fell from 20.0% to 17.2%.

Ing. Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah attributed the drop in enrolment turn-out to “the keen competition with other public universities in the country for the first batch of the Free SHS graduates.”

“Also, some universities adopted other strategies to increase their intake astronomically. This leaves other emerging universities, such as the Sunyani Technical University and other Technical Universities, with only a little chance of enrolling an appreciable number of students into the newly introduced Science, Engineering and TVET programmes.”

The Vice-Chancellor, therefore, called on the government to provide more incentives for students at the SHS level to study science and TVET programmes so they can qualify for engineering and technology programmes at the tertiary level to encourage more students into such areas of study.

New programmes

He also stated that STU has begun four-year Bachelor of Technology (B-Tech) degree programmes in Electrical & Electronics, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Construction Technology, Fashion Design, Hospitality and Tourism Management and Agric Technology, among others.

“We urge the youth of Ghana to take advantage to apply and enrol into these programmes at STU to acquire the requisite knowledge, technical and professional skills that will make them readily employable to avoid the temptation of joining the so-called Unemployed Graduates Association.”

COVID-19

On COVID-19, Ing. Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah said the outbreak of the pandemic had presented enormous challenges to the university’s academic calendar.

“That notwithstanding, management of the university has put in place innovative measures, including virtual learning tools to ensure smooth teaching and learning on the university campus. In addition, to control the spread of the disease on the university campus, management has placed a ban on all social gatherings and sporting activities on campus, except religious activities which is to be carried out only under strict COVID-19 safety protocols closely monitored by the university COVID-19 Task Force.”

He, therefore, advised all freshmen and women to take the necessary precautionary measures as announced by the government and the university very seriously to ensure that they protect themselves and others.

Source: citifmonline