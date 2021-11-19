39 minutes ago

Supabets is one of the big names in the South African bookmaking scene. With its vast range of offers and many other interesting features, this bookie has many players rushing to join the platform. Interested in benefiting from these features? Discover how to use Supabets and enjoy promising prospects for your game in the following sections.

How to register with Supabets?

With a simple registration process, creating an account with Supabets takes less than 3 minutes. To register, you have to go to their website and provide your basic information such as:



Name



Mobile Number



Email Address



ID Number



Home Address



Source of income and other details.

How to get R50 bonus on Supabets



After registration, a one-time pin (OTP) will be sent to your phone number.

Minimize the website and copy the OTP.

Go back to the website and paste the OTP where it is required.

You should be credited with your R50 bonus in your betting account the next day.

How do I deposit on Supabets



SiD



Ozow



PayU



Blu Voucher





How do I play Supabets?



Sign into your account.

Familiarize yourself with the site and its features.

Click your preferred sport.

Locate your preferred team or tournament.

Go to your preferred game.

Choose an event by selecting the results you reckon will happen.

Insert your bet and confirm.

FICA documentation on Supabets



Send your documents via email to fica@supabets.co.za or using your username, deliver the documents via Whatsapp to 071 550 4018.



You can also use the FICA site by signing in, uploading the documents and submitting.

If you experience issues while using this bookmaker, you can reach their reliable customer support through live chat which is available on their site, phone calls on: +27 11 215 7000 and email via info@supabets.co.za/support@supabets.co.za.

Supabets provides an enabling environment for new and existing customers. Players get broad transaction options, an assorted sportsbook, welcome bonuses and other interesting features.