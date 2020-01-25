34 minutes ago

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu has dropped attacker Songne Yacouba from his squad that will face Hearts of Oak in their match-day six encounter on Sunday.

The Burkina Faso international has been excluded from the 18-man squad for Sunday's clash with the Phobians, according to reports in the local media.

According to a report filed by Light FM, Songne Yacouba has been left out of the Porcupine Warriors squad for the epic fixture.

The 28-year-old will not be part of the contingent that will fly out to the capital this evening for the game.

It was earlier reported that Yacouba has handed in a written transfer request at the Ghana Premier League giants in hope of forcing through an exit.

He has refused several offer tabled by Asante Kotoko to extend his stay with the club.

The Executive Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kwame Kyei told to the media last weekend that his outfit can't afford the demands of former Stade Malien attacker.

Yacouba's current contract with Kotoko expires in April thus year and has made firm decision not to renew it until they pay him $150,000