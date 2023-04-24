2 hours ago

The harmful usage of drugs at Techiman, especially among the youth is becoming alarming and continues to negatively impact individuals.

The situation worsens daily as adolescents are moving from the usual alcohol, weed, cocaine, heroin, tramadol, and other known drugs to explore or discover new substances that would make them “high” all day.

In the Techiman Municipality, the Bono East Regional capital, the inhaling of super glue is a new discovery by the youth.

They consume in high quantities at the various ghettos, a situation that has already caused a shortage of super glue products in the municipality.

When Adom News’Bono East regional correspondent, Christian Ofori Kumah, engaged some shop owners at Techiman, they confirmed the daily rush for super glue by the youth which has created a shortage, therefore, denying people who genuinely need it for useful purposes.

In an interaction with some ghetto youth in the municipality, the users of this new craze said the price has heightened the usage.

According to them, it costs between GHc1 and GHc2 the whole day to get “high” as compared to other drugs like tramadol, weed, heroin or cocaine which cost between GHc4 – GHc100 just for a day.