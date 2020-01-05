4 hours ago

Ghana Football Association President Kurt E.S Okraku has disclosed that South African pay Tv giants SuperSports did not tender a bid for the TV rights for the Ghana Premier League as is making rounds in the media.

Reports in the media had speculated that SuperSports were among the 7 companies who have expressed interest and telecasting the Ghana Premier League with some going as far as to suggest that the South African company has won the TV rights.

But speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Sports Link program, Kurt revealed that SuperSports are not among the seven companies that have expressed interest in telecasting the Ghana Premier League.

''We have already made it public that 7 companies expressed interest in being a partner of the FA or in owning the rights to our leagues, I am sad to say SuperSport did not put in a bid-I think this is the first time I have made this public,'' he revealed.

''In the new week, we would announce the winners of the bidding process. We're looking at capacity, we're looking at the quantum of money that is available to the Football Association via this partnership, we're looking at capacity in terms of cameras, reach etc.

''We don't want a situation where some league venues are never visited by our TV right holder as we experienced in the time past.

''We also want to ensure the product is available to almost everybody in this country. We want to ensure we have as many live games as possible plus highlight being available.

''We know everybody is expectant. We are working around the clock. Unfortunately, there some non-Ghanaian companies who are interested in the rights so it's always important for us to go through a very good due due diligence process to ensure that we are very sure of what we'll roll out.''

The GFA President also revealed that an announcement will be made next week about who has won the rights to telecast the Ghana Premier League.