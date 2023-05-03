4 hours ago

The Supervisor of the three-storey building which collapsed at Adentan in Accra on Monday has been arrested by the Police.

The structure, which was under construction, led to the death of one person and also left three other persons with injuries.

Two of the injured persons have, however, been treated and discharged.

The Municipal Chief Executive for La-Nkwantanang Madina, Jennifer Agyabeng has subsequently directed the confiscation of the equipment of the contractors after it emerged that the project had no permit.

The NADMO director for the Assembly, Foster Arthur, in an interview with Citi News, said the police have commenced investigations into the matter.

“It was revealed that they didn’t have a permit, so I invited the police to arrest the supervisor or the site foreman, Ganiyu Abdul, and he has been sent to the Adentan Police station.”

The collapsed building was a three-storey building close to the Kpogas furniture and the Adentan footbridge around the SDA church junction and the West African Hardware Company.

Meanwhile, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has disclosed that the three-storey building collapsed due to a crush of one of the pillars of the building by a concrete mixer resulting in a loss of balance in the building.

Source: citifmonline