The supervisor of the Nyohni Children’s Home in Tamale is in the grip of the police for allegedly stealing some food items belonging to the home.

She was apprehended by some vigilant residents of the area yesterday morning, but Ms Afelete reported herself to the police as she appeared to sense danger.

The items she was alleged to be carting away in a tricycle were meant for the home.

Her arrest followed months of surveillance by some residents of the area after several complaints about the supervisor’s conduct.

Upon her arrest, the supervisor was sent along with the items to the Nyohin Youth Chief palace where she was handed over to the community leaders, but she left and reported herself to the police.

The items allegedly being carted away included bags of rice, maize, cartons of beverages Milo and milk, canned tomatoes, fish and weaning foods, cooking oil, noodles, soap, detergents, bottled water, roast meat (beef), among others.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent (Supt) Bernard Baba Ananga, confirmed the arrest to the Daily Graphic and said investigations were ongoing.

When the Northern Regional Office of the Social Welfare Department was also contacted, officials confirmed the incident and said it was now in the hands of the police, stating that the matter had been reported to the law enforcement agency.

One resident, Mr Abukari Jamaldeen, who was among the vigilant residents who made the arrest, told the Daily Graphic that they had received about five complaints within the space of three months about how the supervisor allegedly diverted food items from the home.

“We got information that she was diverting the items to her hometown so we kept a vigil throughout the night until we arrested her this morning at the VVIP Station behind Point 7, near the Central Mosque, in the central business area of the metropolis,” he said.

The Assemblyman for the Nyohin South Electoral Area, Mr Yakubu Hamza, in an interview with the Daily Graphic said when the supervisor was arrested with the items, she told them that she was travelling to her sister’s funeral in the Volta Region.