5 hours ago

The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, met with the United States Deputy Secretary, Department of Energy, Mr. David M. Turk on the sidelines of CERAWeek currently taking place in Houston, Texas.

Their discussions revolved around Ghana and USA Government cooperation in navigating Energy Transition and creating pathways for mutual interest in the energy sector.

Dr. Prempeh assured the Deputy Secretary of Ghana’s eagerness to meet our transition goals with much emphasis on gas and used the opportunity to invite investors into Ghana’s nuclear energy sector.

“Even though the risk in investing in Africa is high, the gains and returns are much higher for any investor. Ghana provides a stable, peaceful and investor-friendly country to guarantee the safety of your investments” Dr. Prempeh stressed.

Mr. Turk used the opportunity to welcome Dr. Prempeh and the Ghanaian delegation to the United States and expressed his country’s readiness to support the transition agenda.

In attendance from the Ministry of Energy were the Director, Legal, Ms Sarah Fafa Kpodo and Mr. Benjamin Asante, Director of Petroleum. Mr. Egbert Faibille Jnr the CEO of the Petroleum Commission was also present.