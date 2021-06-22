24 minutes ago

New Patriotic Party member, Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta has advised the Ghana Police Service to support the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey's vision to making Accra work.

The Minister has introduced operation "Let's Make Accra Work" geared at eradicating lawlessness and improper behaviours of residents in the Greater Accra Region.

He explained the operation is to ensure no resident infracts the laws governing the Capital City and has pledged to ensure this comes to fruition.

To this end, the Minister among others has plans of relocating traders at Agbogbloshie market, despite their heavy opposition against it.

“Whether they like it or not, we will move them because we have made an alternative arrangement for them. I have heard they have gone to some mallam [spiritualist] to kill me. They are kidding. They should tell the mallam [spiritualist] to return to his hometown because so far as God exists, nothing will happen to Henry Quartey by the grace of God, and by July 1, 2021, we shall move them,” Mr Quartey said on an interview on Accra-based NET 2 TV.

Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Nana Freduah advised the police to be proactive in executing their duties to maintain law and order.

According to him, maintaining law and order should be a daily activity not a ''day's event'', hence he wants the Police to join forces with the Minister to accomplish his goals.

"It should not be a one day event. It's not an event. It should be a frequent thing. We must ensure the laws work in this country," he urged the Police to be up and doing.