3 hours ago

Legon Cities goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has urged fans of the club to throng the El Wak Stadium to support them to victory against Hearts of Oak later today.

The two club will face each other in the match day 18 clash at the El Wak Stadium in a home game for Legon Cities.

The former Kotoko, Medeama goalkeeper admits that Hearts of Oak is a big club but adds that they do not fear them.

When the two sides clashed during the first round at the Accra Sports Stadium, the game ended in a goalless draw.

"Hearts of Oak are a big team and that's a fact. We respect them but not scared at all. It doesn't matter if I start the game or not, the most important thing is the three points."

"Hopefully, the fans will come out in numbers to support us to victory."

