35 minutes ago

A group of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters were reportedly prevented from entering Parliament during the swearing-in of Ewurabena Aubynn as the new Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North.

Mrs. Aubynn’s swearing-in follows her victory in the July 11 rerun election, which boosts the NDC’s tally to 184 seats in Parliament, further strengthening its majority.

However, the supporters, who had come to show their solidarity, claimed they were denied entry because they were dressed in clothes that displayed the party’s colours.

“We came here to support our sister, Ewurabena Aubynn, as she was being sworn in,” the supporter explained. “But when we arrived, we were stopped at the gate. They said we couldn’t enter because we were wearing clothes with the party colours. We were baffled, especially since we had made it clear we were there to witness this important moment.”

The supporter voiced frustration over the decision, questioning why they were being excluded.

“Isn’t it NDC members who voted for her? Isn’t an NDC member being sworn in today? So why are we being stopped from entering? We’ve had these clothes for months, and this was the first chance we had to wear them and show our support," she said.