Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced that any member who aligns with Alan Kyerematen automatically forfeits their membership with the party.

Frimpong emphasized that party laws explicitly prohibit supporting independent candidates when there is an officially sponsored party candidate.

"Anyone who stands as an independent candidate against the officially elected member of the party or who joins or declares support for another political party or an independent candidate, when the party has sponsored a candidate in a general election or bye-election, automatically forfeits his or her membership of the party,” he said in an interview on Neat FM on November 13, 2023.

Highlighting a recent development involving former trade minister, Alan Kyerematen, Frimpong revealed:

"You are aware that not long ago, Alan Kyerematen wrote a letter to us expressing his desire to withdraw from the party. As per this policy, he is affected so it means that he is no longer part of the party.

“We have seen certain videos of people following him and claiming they will vote for both him and the NPP Parliamentary candidate. I will release a letter to such individuals to make it clear that the forfeiture policy is in effect within the party. They are no longer party members."

Alan Kyerematen is contesting the 2024 elections as an independent candidate after having announced his withdrawal from the NPP on September 5, 2023.

Kyerematen cited various reasons for his decision, including the alleged intimidation of delegates during the recently held Super Delegates Conference on August 26, 2023.

He is now the leader of the Movement for Change.