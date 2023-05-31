3 hours ago

The Supreme Court has ruled that President Akufo-Addo’s decision to force former Auditor General Daniel Domelovo to go on leave is unconstitutional.

In 2020, Domelovo was compelled by the presidency to take 169 working days of accumulated leave.

The Centre for Democratic Development and eight other Civil Society Organizations who described the move as an affront to the independence of the office applied to the Supreme Court for a declaration that the action by the President was unconstitutional and null and void.

The suit filed in October 2020 was necessitated by the failure of the president to rescind the directive after several appeals.

After a two-year hearing, the apex court delivered its judgment, upholding the plea of the applicants.

Source: citifmonline