7 hours ago

The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck out as discontinued, a suit that sought to challenge the re-instatement of Prof. Mawutor Avoke as Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

The parties were absent in Court when the case was called notwithstanding that they had been served hearing notice, according to the Court Clerk.

A private citizen, Emmanuel Ansong Baah, went to the Supreme Court following last month’s Order of the High Court, Winneba, for UEW to reinstate Prof. Avoke and five other principal officers who had been dismissed by the University four years ago.

He was arguing before the apex Court that the application for Prof. Avoke’s re-instatement should not have been entertained by the High Court since it was filed out of time.

He also questioned the High Court’s reliance on an EOCO report exonerating Prof. Avoke which report he argued had not been signed and stamped, and was not on the letterhead of EOCO.

On the basis of these arguments he thus wanted the Court to quash the orders of the High Court, Winneba.

Constrained by the absence of the parties in Court on Tuesday, however, the Supreme Court struck out the case.

Source: citifmonline