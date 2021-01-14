4 hours ago

Member of Parliament(MP) for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku has asked the Supreme Court to invite his colleague MP for Asawase, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka over allegations he made against a Supreme Court Judge who he claims attempted to bribe a female NDC MP prior to voting for a Speaker for 8th Parliament.

He says those wild allegations undermine the integrity of the Supreme Court Judges and that the Asawase MP must be called to explain and prove his allegations.

He was speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme.

Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has alleged that a very prominent Judge contacted an NDC MP; offering an inducement should the person vote in favour of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Speaker nominee, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye.

According to him, although the Judge’s motive was not achieved, the party will probe the issue and take the appropriate steps if necessary.

“Shamefully, a Supreme Court Judge called a lady colleague telling her what they will give her if she votes for Prof Mike Oquaye. He told her that, they will help her take care of her children, she can take fuel from a filling station for free for the next four years.

“So we [NDC] are going to look into it. We will look at the time he made those calls,” he stated.