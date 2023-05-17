1 hour ago

The Supreme Court has by unanimous decision ordered Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as a Member of Parliament.

The ruling by the seven-member panel of the Supreme Court bars Mr. Quayson from holding himself as a Member of Parliament.

Mr Quayson was standing trial for counts of deceit of a public officer, forgery of a passport, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration.

On February 12, 2022, Mr Quayson filed for exclusion of the statement of the prosecution’s first witness, but that was dismissed by the High Court and a subsequent application for certiorari to quash the decision of the high and prohibition of the judge presiding over the case at the high court was dismissed by the Supreme Court.

The injuncted MP through his lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata has invoked the review jurisdiction of the Supreme Court seeking to overturn its earlier decision.

Source: citifmonline