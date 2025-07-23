1 hour ago

The Supreme Court has unanimously overturned earlier rulings by the High Court and Court of Appeal that ordered the inclusion of Nii Tackie Adama Latse II’s name in the National House of Chiefs registry as Ga Mantse.

The decision stems from an ongoing chieftaincy dispute between Nii Tackie Adama Latse II, enstooled in 2017, and King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, who was installed in 2020.

After the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs removed Nii Adama Latse’s name from the official registry, his legal team sought a mandamus order from the High Court to restore it.

The High Court granted the request, which was later upheld by the Court of Appeal.

However, lawyers for King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, led by Prof. Peter Atudiwe Atupare, challenged the decisions at the Supreme Court through a certiorari application, arguing that his right to natural justice had been violated since he was not included in the prior legal proceedings.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court agreed, ruling in favour of King Teiko Tsuru II and quashing the lower court decisions.

The judgment effectively blocks the reinstatement of Nii Adama Latse II’s name in the register of chiefs, reaffirming King Teiko Tsuru II’s position as Ga Mantse.