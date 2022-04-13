1 hour ago

The Assin North Member of Parliament James Gyakye Quayson has filed a 39 paragraphed affidavit at the Supreme Court contesting an interlocutory injunction against him.

In the affidavit in support of his case which has been set down for determination today, Wednesday, April 13, the MP contended that, the Supreme Court cannot proceed with the reliefs sought by the Plaintiff based on mere and unverified allegations of his owing allegiance to a country other than Ghana.

“That it would be denying the people of Assin North their right of representation in the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic if the Supreme Court were to grant the reliefs sought by the Plaintiff even on an interim basis.

He argued that, “the Plaintiff ought not to be allowed in forum shopping and sheer manipulation of judicial process to turn justice on its head.”

This decision firmly rests on the shoulders of Justices Jones Dotse, as Court President, Agnes Dordzie, Nene Amegatcher, Prof. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkornoo, and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi.

Find attached full affidavit in support of case

AFFIDAVIT-IN-SUPPORT-OF-CASE-OF-1ST-DEFENDANT