2 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament has described as baffling, the Supreme Court nullification of the 2020 parliamentary election results in the Assin North constituency.

According to the Minority, the decision is also a “slap in the face of our democracy and the rule of law.”

These were made in a statement signed by the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous decision on Wednesday, ordered Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson from its records as a Member of Parliament for the Assin North constituency.

This follows a ruling of the Supreme Court upholding an application invoking the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court on the constitutionality of the election of James Gyakye Quayson.

Mr. Quayson was accused of having dual citizenship prior to the 2020 election, an allegation he has vehemently denied.

Ato Forson in the statement insisted that “at the time of his election, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson was not a dual citizen, neither was he a dual citizen as at the time he took the oath of office as a Member of Parliament”.

“The intention of the framers of Ghana’s constitution is not to allow a dual citizen to perform the functions of Parliament.”

The Minority Leader said his side in Parliament is yet to study the reasoning of the court in making its decision adding that “we shall inform the public of our position upon reviewing the reasoning of the Court in arriving at its decision. We urge our rank and file to be calm while we pursue all legal avenues to ensure that justice is served”.

Below is the full statement from the Minority:

Source: citifmonline