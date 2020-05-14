24 minutes ago

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, the Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, has dismissed claims that in view of the Supreme Court verdict over the retirement age of the Special Prosecutor, Martin ABK Amidu, the retirement age of all public office holders has been effectively increased.

According to the deputy AG, the supreme court only drew a distinction between the Office of the Special Prosecutor and that of other public office holders.

“What the court said was that the Office of The Special Prosecutor is a specialized agency not in the contemplation of 1901 [Article 19, Section 1D] as espoused by Dr. Ayine and that has been our position all along,” Mr Kpemka told Joy News.

He explained that, “the Justices of the Supreme Court agreed with that distinction that we drew their attention to. But they did not in any way endorse that all other public officers, even if they are above 65, should continue to hold office.’

The deputy AG cautioned critics to refrain from “reading meanings into the judgement apart from what the learned justices of the Supreme court have said".

Dr. Dominic Ayine, a former deputy attorney general and former minister for justice had sued Martin Alamisi Burnes Kaiser Amidu, the Special Prosecutor, as ineligible to hold office as Special Prosecutor because he is more than the 65-year maximum retirement age stipulated in the constitution.

The Supreme Court in a 5-2 decision disagreed with Dr. Ayine and consequently, his case was dismissed.

Dr. Ayine expressed his disappointment with the court’s decision but said he respects it. He stated that he will wait for the details of the judgement.

