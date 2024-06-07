2 hours ago

An Accra High Court on Thursday 6th June 2024 remanded into Police custody suspect Usman Haruna who is alleged to have stabbed Ato Koomson, the son of Awutu Senya East MP Mavis Hawa Koomson.

The was during a scuffle at the office of the Electoral Commission at Ofaakor near Kasoa in the Central region.

The Police arrested Haruna during the disturbance around 5:am on Sunday, June 2, 2024, before the start of the day’s activities at the EC office.

The clash, according to an eyewitness, stemmed from a disagreement over the queuing of voters seeking to transfer their votes to the constituency.

Amid the violence, Ato Koomson was stabbed in the chest and subsequently rushed to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Additionally, three members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were injured and admitted to the Kasoa Polyclinic.

The suspect is scheduled to reappear in court on June 19, 2024.