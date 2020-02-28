1 hour ago

Nigeria has confirmed that there is no coronavirus case in the state after a Chinese citizen tested negative to the COVID-19 infection.

On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, it was reported that authorities were investigating a case from Reddington Hospital in Ikeja Lagos.

The Chinese citizen had arrived in the country from China seven weeks ago and went to the hospital with symptoms of fever.

The report of the suspected case had put people on high alert but authorities announced that they were investigating – in a bid to quell panic any rumours.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, said the conclusion of their investigation confirms that there no case of coronavirus in Lagos currently.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has recorded on Thursday recorded its first case of coronavirus, health officials confirmed.

The Federal Ministry of Health in a Twitter post said the case was recorded in the commercial capital, Lagos.

It is also the first case to be confirmed in West Africa since the outbreak in China on December 31, 2019.