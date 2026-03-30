1 hour ago

A 30-year-old suspected armed robber, identified as Mumin Kresi, has died after allegedly jumping from the back of a moving police vehicle while attempting to escape custody in the Savannah Region.

According to the Ghana Police Service, the suspect was arrested on March 23, 2026, at about 9 p.m. in Daboya through an intelligence-led operation after being lured from his hideout.

He was later transported to Damongo to assist with investigations.

A police situational report indicates that during interrogation, Kresi admitted involvement in a robbery and revealed that one of the firearms used had been hidden at his residence in Yerezori.

He also reportedly disclosed that another weapon, along with stolen cash and mobile phones, was in the possession of an accomplice identified only as Berra.

Police said that at about 3:40 a.m., officers were escorting the suspect to his residence to retrieve the weapon when the incident occurred.

While the vehicle was travelling between Larabanga and Mognori, Kresi—who was seated at the rear with two officers—allegedly leapt from the moving vehicle, fell to the ground, and lost consciousness.

He was rushed to St Ann’s Hospital in Damongo but was pronounced dead on arrival. His body has since been deposited at the hospital’s morgue pending autopsy.

A follow-up operation by the Regional Police Intelligence Directorate to recover the weapon at the suspect’s residence was unsuccessful.

Police said the suspect’s wife, Ajarah Kadija, informed investigators that an individual believed to be the accomplice, Berra, had visited the compound the previous night and removed an unknown item.

Authorities say efforts are ongoing to track down the accomplice and recover the missing weapons and other exhibits as investigations continue.