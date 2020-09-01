3 hours ago

The Bole Magistrate Court presided over by Andrew Prince Cudjoe has remanded all five persons who were arrested in connection with the attack on Madam Meri Ibrahim.

The accused persons are Atta Alhassan, 57, Haruna Jebuni, 56, Iddrisu Sayibu, 35, Salifu Issahaku, 45, and Zakaria Abdul Karim, 30.

They have been charged with conspiracy to cause harm and causing harm.

They are expected to reappear in court on September 19.

Police arrest

The Damongo District Police Command on Sunday, August 30 went to the Sumpini community and arrested the five suspects in connection to the attack on some four women over alleged witchcraft accusations.

The five, according to police, are parents of the key suspects who are at large.

They explained the arrest was effected in order for the suspects to aid in police investigations.

The accusations and assault

Meiri Ibrahim and three other women were attacked by some youth of Sumpini community over alleged claims of bewitching a young man in the community.

The young men whose names have since been given to police in Damongo were said to have attacked the victims in their homes.

They were wielding machetes, chain saws, sticks and other objects which they used on the victims.

Despite pleas of innocence from the women, the young men went ahead to execute their mission.

The victims Meiri Ibrahim, 59, and Alhassan Maria, 61, are currently receiving treatment at the Damongo Government Hospital while two others, Samadu Sanatu, 51, and Asaase Sanatu, 34, are also at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Minister’s visit

Savannah Region Minister Adam Salifu Braimah has since visited the victims at the hospital.

He paid an amount of GH¢1,500 being cost of medical form for three of the victims.

He condemned the act and called on all stakeholders to engage community members in education on witchcraft accusations.