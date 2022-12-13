1 hour ago

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has suggested to the Akufo-Addo government to suspend the construction of the controversial National Cathedral in its quest to revive the crippling economy.

Togbe Afede believes such non-essential and unproductive projects would only worsen the economic conditions of the country.

A section of Ghanaians had kicked against the government’s spending of public funds on the construction of the National Cathedral.

In a 14-page opinion piece, the Overlord of Asogli State proposed some measures the government could rely on to salvage the broken economy.

“Suspension of funding of non-essential and unproductive projects like the National Cathedral,” he suggested.

He further suggested to government to cut down on the size of political appointees, foreign scholarship, and vehicle procurement amongst others to ease the economic burden on Ghanaians.

“Implementation of other expenditure reduction measures to affect, among others, number of political appointments, allowances paid to public sector employees, foreign scholarships, foreign travel, vehicle procurement, and end-of-service benefits,” he suggested.

He further charged the government to increase taxes of high-income earners, property and companies.

Some of the measures Togbe Afede proposed are as follows:

1. Implementation of the most drastic measures necessary to rein in corruption

2. Increase taxes on high-income earners, companies, and property

3. Introduction of taxes on income from tax-exempt government domestic bill and bond investments

4. Immediate re-introduction of road tolls at much higher rates than they were in the past

5. Suspension of non-essential new capital projects

6. Suspension of funding of non-essential and unproductive projects like the National Cathedral

7. Implementation of other expenditure reduction measures to affect, among others, number of political appointments, allowances paid to public sector employees, foreign scholarships, foreign travel, vehicle procurement, and end-of-service benefits.

The National Cathedral of Ghana is a planned interdenominational Christian cathedral scheduled to be built in Accra, the nation’s capital, as part of Ghana’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

The design for the cathedral was unveiled by the President of Ghana.

Source: citifmonline