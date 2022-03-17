4 hours ago

The suspended Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region, Abdul Mumin Issah, is expected to reappear before court today [Thursday, March 17, 2022].

The Mayor was arrested earlier last month at a police check point at Kwesimintim allegedly for driving recklessly and abusing a police officer who questioned his action.

At his first court appearance, he was charged with assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace and disturbing the peace in a public place.

Abdul Mumin Issah was subsequently granted bail to the tune of GHS100,000 with three sureties after he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The altercation between the MCE and a police officer, one Superintendent Andrew Sarfo near the Kwesimintsim Cemetery on the night of Thursday February 3, 2022, was captured on tape and circulated on social media in which the government appointee was heard among other things threatening the police officer with a transfer.

He also described the officer as “ugly” and said he would have beaten him to death when the officer challenged him for driving on the shoulders of the road to move past a police snap check point.

The officer was heard challenging the MCE’s authority to disrespect and threaten him.

According to a statement from government, the comments by the MCE was contrary to the governments’ beliefs.

“Government takes a very dim view of the comments made by the Metropolitan Chief Executive during his exchanges with the Police… The comments by the Chief Executive run contrary to the Government’s belief and work to ensure that our Security agencies and indeed Public Agencies are resources, empowered and accorded the respect to deliver on their mandates,” the statement indicated.