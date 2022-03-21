2 hours ago

The suspended Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region, Abdul Mumin Issah, is expected to reappear before the Takoradi Circuit Court on Tuesday, March 22.

The former mayor was arrested on Thursday, February 3 this year at a check point at Kwesimintsim for driving recklessly and abusing police officers who questioned his lawless act.

He was charged with Assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace and disturbing the peace in a public place.

In his second court appearance, the case was adjourned following the failure of the prosecutor to file the disclosures and serve the defense counsel as was directed by the court.