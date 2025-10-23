1 hour ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), Justina Nelson, has underscored the importance of adopting sustainable mining practices to safeguard Ghana’s environment while ensuring the long-term profitability of the mining sector.

Speaking through Louisa Quarcoo at the 6th Africa Sustainability Report and Think Energy SDGs Awards in Accra on October 22, 2025, Nelson said sustainability must be central to the future of mining. The event was themed “The Future of Mining: How Sustainability Can Drive Long-Term Profitability.”

According to her, Ghana’s mining industry must rethink its operational models to balance profitability with environmental and social responsibility. She highlighted MIIF’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, urging industry players to integrate sustainability principles into every aspect of their operations.

“In today’s climate-resilient world, profitability and responsibility are no longer mutually exclusive. The future of mining lies in integrating sustainable practices that protect the environment, enhance efficiency, and build social trust,” she said.

Nelson stressed that Ghana’s mining sector must adapt to the growing global demand for critical minerals such as lithium and cobalt while protecting water sources, conserving biodiversity, and empowering local communities.

She expressed concern about environmental degradation caused by illegal mining (galamsey), noting that the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) had warned of possible shutdowns of water treatment plants due to pollution. This, she said, had prompted the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to order a halt to all illegal mining activities near water bodies.

“Illegal mining is not a distant issue—it’s an immediate threat to our water security, public health, and economic stability,” she cautioned.

Nelson also cited a recent meeting between President John Dramani Mahama and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) as evidence of the government’s renewed commitment to fighting illegal mining and protecting the ecosystem.

She commended mining firms investing in renewable energy, electric and hydrogen-powered fleets, and precision mining technologies, explaining that these innovations help reduce carbon emissions, minimise water use, and lower operational costs, ultimately boosting profitability.

“Leading companies are investing in skills development, infrastructure, and inclusive governance. This isn’t charity—it’s a smart, strategic investment in long-term operational security,” she said.

Outlining MIIF’s sustainability framework, Nelson explained that the Fund’s ESG Policy is built around seven core performance standards, including labour practices, pollution prevention, biodiversity conservation, and Indigenous rights.

MIIF requires all investee companies to submit ESG risk assessments and management plans, which are monitored throughout the investment lifecycle. Although adopting sustainable practices requires initial investment, she noted, they yield long-term economic benefits through cost savings, premium pricing, reduced regulatory risks, and greater stakeholder trust.

“As the world decarbonises and demand for minerals rises, sustainability is no longer a compliance issue—it’s a value-creation strategy. At MIIF, our mission is clear: to transform Ghana’s mineral wealth into lasting value for future generations. The future of mining is not about extracting more, but about creating more responsibly, sustainably, and profitably,” she concluded.