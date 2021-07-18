17 minutes ago

The Council of Patrons, Executive.Committee and and the entire membership of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) wish to congratulate Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club for emerging champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

SWAG is convinced the achievement of Hearts of Oak is as a result of the hard work, commitment, dedication and the collective efforts on the part of Board of Directors, the management, supporters, technical team and playing body.

It was never an easy journey for the phobians who had to experience 11 years of premier league title drought, but with sheer passion and hard work as their the hallmark they were able to clinch success.

At a point when the going got tough following the exit of three coaches, protests and demonstrations, the entire phobian family reunited and stood firm in their quest for glory.

SWAG is not surprised that at the end of the season Hearts triumphed over the rest to become league champions

SWAG is also pleased with the excitement that characterized the league following the resurgence Hearts of Oak in the GPL and we hope that it will be sustained in the coming season.

It was indeed a defining moment in Ghana football and demonstration of the fact that Hearts of Oak is one the biggest and greatest clubs in the country with the slogan “never say die until the bones are rotten”.

As you prepare to participate in Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Inter-Clubs Competition, we urge that you maintain the peace, unity of purpose, the passion that you exhibited during the league and show same in the continental competition.

However, in view of the huge financial burden that comes with participation of Ghanaian clubs in continental competitions, we call on the Government to support the club financially to ease the burden to ensure their successful participation in the competition.

In another development the Association has also congratulated Hasaacas Ladies for winning both the Women’s Premier League and the FA Cup.

We are calling on the government to provide the team with the necessary assistance as they prepare for the first ever zonal qualifiers for CAF Women’s Champions League in Cote D Ivoire.

“Ghana as one of the forebearers of women football in Africa need to make a strong statement at the first ever competition.

“And they cannot do this without the needed financial assistance, hence our call on government to see every bit of their participation in the competition,”.

It is our hope that government will listen to the clarion call and support the team for the competition.

Once again we say ayeekooooo to the entire phobian family and our wonderful women.

