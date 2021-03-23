2 hours ago

The President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah has urged Mr Rustum Gameli Senorgbe to aim at being world’s best referee.

Mr Yeboah was speaking at the 5th Betway/SWAG Sports Writers’ Conference held last Friday at the Volta Serene Hotel in the Volta regional capital, Ho.

”You are doing well and SWAG is proud of you, aim high and benchmark the world best, go high. We have seen some quality officiating from you and we pray you stand tall in your chosen field”.

Mr Senorgbe is a referee and a member of SWAG, whose credibility as centerman on the field in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) has been surging lately.

The Ho based class 1 Referee started officiating in the Ghana Premier League after a brilliant performance in a Division One League match between Accra Lions and Amidaus Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium, which earned him an appointment to officiate the NC Special Competition match between Karela Utd and Dreams Fc in 2019, at the Anyinase Camp Park.

Mr Senorgbe’s performance in the GPL since then has been incredible.

Mr Senorgbe is regarded by sports enthusiasts as promising and non-compromising individual, whose aim is to propagate sanity in the sport.

Source : Tilda Elinam Arkolor