36 minutes ago

Ace sports journalist Kwabena Yaboah has announced the sudden death of his, saying he "completely devastated".

According to the president of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Madam Beatrice Yeboah died on early hours of Monday after battling illness.

It comes as a "bad news" to the award winning journalist, who has mentored a lot of journalists across the country.

"Such bad news.With a heavy heart I announce the death of my mother a few hours ago.

Completely devastated, " he reported on the whatsapp page of the Association.

Funeral arrangements of the late Madam Beatrice Yeboah will be announced later.