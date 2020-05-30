50 minutes ago

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has congratulated Madam Evelyn Nsiah Asare one of its members on her appointment to the Kumasi Asante Kotoko board.

Evelyn Nsiah Asare was on Thursday named as part of a nine member board of directors for Kumasi Asante Kotoko by Manhyia Palace to steer the affairs of the club.

She has vast experience in football having worked in various roles in football especially women football and also with several media houses in Ghana and is also a lecturer at the Sunyani Technical University.

Currently she is the acting head of sports at the Sunyani Technical University where she teaches.

SWAG has saluted one of its members for her appointment to the top job.

A post on their Twitter page said: “The Sports Writers' Association of Ghana (SWAG), Salute you Madam Evelyn Nsiah Asare on the occasion of your appointment as a board member of Asante Kotoko S.C”.

Other members on the Kotoko board are:



Dr. Kwame Kyei - Chairman



Jude Arthur - vice-chairman



Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi



Kwasi Osei Ofori



Lawyer Kwamina Mensah



Alhaji Lamine



Joseph Yaw Adu



Baffour Kwame Kusi

