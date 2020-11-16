1 hour ago

English Championship side Swansea City will be counting their loss when the International break is over after star man Andre Dede Ayew sustained an injury on Saturday.

The Ghana captain picked up an injury on Saturday during the team's training in preparation for the AFCON 2021 reverse fixture against Sudan.

Ayew was the man of the match during the first leg on Thursday as he scored a brilliant brace to give Ghana all three points last Thursday.

During Ghana's last training session, the Ghana captain picked up a thigh injury and has been ruled out for the Tuesday's game.

The Swansea star according to reports may miss up to four weeks of action after undergoing initial medical tests.

If the four week absence is confirmed, the Ghana captain will miss crucial games for Swansea against Rotherham,Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and possibly Luton Town

The Ghanaian has been integral for Swansea City having scored five goals while providing one assist in 11 games in the Championship.