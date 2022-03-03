3 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Nasiru Moro has had his salary frozen by his Swedish side Orebro SK after the player refused to train with the team.

The center back has refused to train with the team after an altercation with the the top hierarchy of the team.

This has forced the Swedish side to suspend the payment of salaries to the Ghanaian center back.

It has been confirmed by his club's head coach Axel Kjäll who revealed that the player has gone AWOL as does not want to train.

"He is not available for training and that is obviously a situation that we want to solve," Kjäll told NA.

"He has a contract with us and his job is to be a footballer and that includes being here training with the team.

"I can't speculate on the time frame right now but we're directing this process and my job is to do things that are good for ÖSK Football. Since he has a deal, that's what both he and we are dealing with."

Moro joined ÖSK last summer and has made 13 appearances.

Speculations are rife that the defender is on the wishlist of Norwegian outfit Odds BK.

His current contract runs until 2023.