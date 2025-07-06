1 hour ago

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League club Swedru All Blacks have appointed Egyptian trainer Ahmed Ibrahim Fathi as new head coach ahead of the 2025/2026 season top flight campaign.

The young coach joins the Central Regional based side on a two-year deal with the aim of keeping the club’s top flight status at the end of next campaign.

The 39-year-old formerly served as assistant coach at Ismaily SC and with El Gouna in the Egyptian Premier League between 2024 and 2025. He was also a deputy at El Dakhleya, Egypt National Bank SC and Ghazl El Mahalla.

He comes into the Swedru-based club with another credential of being a performance manager with Egyptian domestic outfits Modern Future and Eastern Company.

All Blacks returned to the Ghana Premier League after over a decade’s stay in the Division One league. They topped Zone Two at the end of last season.

Fathi will be unveiled by the club on Wednesday, July 16 2025 as a replacement of Prince George Koffie, who left the club after qualifying them for the Premier League.