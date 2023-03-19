1 hour ago

The Swedru Senior High School is the first Ghana Trust School established by Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in 1959.

The school, for some time now is faced with several infrastructure challenges which need to be addressed according to the school authorities.

At the 64th Anniversary Celebration and Speech and Prize Giving Day held on the premises of the school, the headmistress, who is also an old student, Piesie Mrs. Golda Esi Andam outlined several challenges that the school is going through which she says are based on three areas, health, academic and welfare.

Addressing the congregation, she expressed her worry about the uncompleted infirmary in the school and the dire consequences for students and staff considering the increase in the school’s population.

She also lamented the sanitary situation of the school stressing that the toilet facilities for both boys and girls are incomplete. She appealed for stakeholders’ support in completing the projects to ensure good hygiene in the school.

Mrs Andam also called for support in providing laboratories such as Physics and Biology Laboratory, Agricultural Science Laboratory, Language Laboratory and court for the Visual Students’ practical works to enhance academic work.

Among these challenges is the invasion of cattle as a result of an incomplete school fence. She pleaded with stakeholders to help complete the school fence to ensure the safety of the students and staff.

She also appealed to stakeholders to support and motivate the staff to encourage them to deliver their best.

“I would like to make a passionate appeal at this juncture that all stakeholders should support in motivating the staff. And with this one, my reference is to the parents. The teachers do not only teach, but they also handle the children. Please think about what you can do as a parent to support the staff who look after our children here in school.”

She also called on the Akufo-Addo-led government to speed up the processes of completing the get-fund accommodation facilities promised to them.

“The get fund has a two- four-unit staff accommodation project that is incomplete. We are pleading with the government to speed up this project which will also house eight staff on campus and improve monitoring and supervision. Uncompleted girls’ dormitory which is about 95% complete has to be handed over in order to curb overcrowding in the girl’s dormitory. This is a Get Fund project and so for us gathered here, the powers that be. The dormitory block is about 95% complete. When it is handed over, it will solve some of our congestion problems.

Mrs Andam also announced the board’s approval of a campaign dubbed, Build and Name (B&N). She indicated that B&N is an approved initiative by the board of management that allows individuals and year groups to be named after projects implemented. She invited individuals, old students and year groups to get a copy of the “Needs List” of the school and be informed on some projects they could support the school implement.

As part of the event, some students and staff members were awarded prizes for their hard work and dedication.

Source: citifmonline