1 hour ago

The coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars Otto Addo says that switching nationality as a young player is very difficult.

He says that deciding to play for a different country aside the one you were born in it is difficult as the moment one switch nationality, that person cannot revert.

Unlike the club side, players who play more than three matches for any national cannot switch allegiance to another one.

Ghana has managed to convince the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Patric Pfeiffer and Stefan Ambrosius, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer to switch nationality to play for the Black Stars.

"Since March we've been talking with a lot of players who we think can impact the team," Addo, 42, told the BBC World Football podcast.

"It's a difficult decision, especially if you were born in another country, and you're young and have a choice to play for two nations because once you've played more than three matches, you can't change again.

"And this is not like the club stage where you can sign maybe for one to three years. And then after that, if things don't work, you can go to another club.

"It's a lifetime decision."