1 day ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana EXIM Bank, Sylvester Adinam Mensah, has urged Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Volta Region to actively champion the government’s flagship 24-Hour Economy Policy and position their districts to fully benefit from it.

Speaking at a preparatory retreat for MMDCEs at Tegbi ahead of the upcoming Volta Economic Forum on October 31, 2025, Mr. Mensah said local governments must drive the policy’s implementation at the grassroots to unlock growth and prosperity.

“The task now is to position our Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies to be relevant to this policy. If we find relevance in the policy, our people will find prosperity in the region,” he said.

He reminded the MMDCEs that governance had moved beyond partisan lines, urging them to focus on results that advance development.

“We have transitioned from party work to development work. Things don’t just happen; we have to make them happen. We are at the forefront of President Mahama’s reset agenda, and we must ensure it succeeds,” he emphasized.

Mr. Mensah explained that the 24-Hour Economy goes beyond extending working hours — it seeks to build an ecosystem where industries, logistics, and services operate efficiently around the clock to make Ghana globally competitive.

“This requires local government commitment to provide land, planning, and regulatory facilitation. It also requires private sector innovation to invest in enterprises that generate jobs and wealth. GEXIM stands ready as a reliable partner but expects accountability and repayment to ensure sustainable financing,” he noted.

The retreat, organized by the Volta Economic Embassy, was designed to prepare MMDCEs for the Volta Economic Forum, a key highlight of this year’s Hogbetsotso Festival.

Mr. Mensah encouraged participants to focus on bankable projects aligned with Ghana’s industrialization and export development goals. He highlighted the Volta Economic Corridor as a crucial pillar of the 24-Hour Economy, urging that it be translated into tangible outcomes.

“It should not be an abstract concept. It should translate into rice mills in Hohoe, cassava processing factories in Adaklu, logistics hubs in Aflao, beach resorts in Tegbi, and renewable energy farms across the region,” he said.

Delivering a virtual address, Volta Regional Minister James Gunu assured the MMDCEs of the government’s commitment to improving regional connectivity under the Big Push infrastructure programme.

The event brought together officials from the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), and other partner agencies.