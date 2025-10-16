Sylvester Tetteh, a candidate for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) General Secretary position, has stressed the need to revitalise the party in preparation for the 2028 elections.

In an interview on Citi Eyewitness News on Wednesday, October 15, Mr. Tetteh acknowledged that the NPP currently lacks the appeal it needs to win the upcoming elections. He emphasised that rebuilding the party requires experienced individuals who can make meaningful contributions.

“The NPP party as it stands now is not too attractive. We’ve gone through a process of rebuilding our party. It calls for people with experience, it calls for people who have something to contribute to ensure the party becomes attractive once again to put it at the war front to ensure that we wrestle power come 2028.”

He expressed confidence that his past experience has equipped him to play a key role in the party's recovery.

“So for me the experience I have gathered in time past I believe that this is the time for me to put myself forward and I believe that I have something to contribute to the NPP’s rebuilding processes that we are doing and to ensure that we work to make the party attractive once again. So that is why I want to be General Secretary," he said.