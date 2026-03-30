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Treasury bill sales fell short of target last week, as investor demand declined, resulting in an undersubscription of GH¢1.69 billion.

According to auction results released by the Bank of Ghana, total bids for the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day instruments amounted to GH¢3.94 billion, below the government’s target of GH¢4.93 billion. Of this amount, GH¢3.23 billion was accepted.

Investor preference remained strongest for the 91-day bill, which attracted about GH¢2.55 billion in bids, with GH¢2.21 billion accepted. The 182-day bill recorded bids of GH¢762.97 million, out of which GH¢661 million was taken up. For the 364-day bill, investors tendered GH¢625.12 million, with only GH¢359.17 million accepted.

Despite the weaker demand, interest rates continued to rise across all tenors. The yield on the 91-day bill inched up by 3 basis points to 4.81 percent from 4.78 percent. The 182-day bill increased by 26 basis points to 6.62 percent from 6.36 percent, while the 364-day bill rose by 19 basis points to 9.77 percent.

The upward movement in yields points to a repricing of investor appetite, suggesting growing caution linked to inflation expectations. It also reflects shifting market sentiment ahead of a planned Treasury bond issuance, which appears to have dampened demand.

In the next auction, the Treasury is aiming to raise GH¢4.67 billion to meet maturing obligations and support its short-term financing needs.