The judiciary must respond to the prejudicial comments made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo about the deposed Assin North Member of Parliament James Gyakye Quayson, a former Deputy Minister of Information Felix Kwakye Ofosu has said.

In the view of Mr Ofosu Kwakye, the president’s comments were reckless, irresponsible and prejudicial.

“Ghana’s judiciary must show balance and fairness by publicly taking exception to Akufo-Addo’s reckless, irresponsible and prejudicial commentary on the Gyakye Quayson case. If an NDC person had made those comments,there would be a whole circus in this town,” he tweeted.

During the campaign in Assin North, President Nana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told constituents in Assin North not to vote for a candidate who is standing trial in court during the by-election.

Addressing a gathering in the constituency on Sunday, June 25, he said for the constituency to witness the needed development, a candidate with legal issues should not be voted for.

“They say even if Gyakye Quayson is in jail they will vote for him, are we going to vote for someone who is going to prison?

“What benefits will the people derive from voting for such a person? We want someone when he is voted for can come to me and plan how to develop the constituency.”

But former President John Dramani Mahama told him that the facts of the cases involving Adamu Sakande, the late Bawku Member of Parliament who was sentenced to two years imprisonment after he was found guilty of false declaration of office, perjury, and deposed Assin North lawmaker James Gyakye Quayson who is also standing trial for the same charges, are not the same.

Mr Mahama also told a gathering in the constituency on Sunday that “Don’t deceive the people of Assin North to believe that the two situations are the same.

“Adamu Sakande went to prison because he lied and concealed his passport. Gyakye Quayson has not hidden his passport. Prior to voting for him in 2020 Canada had accepted that he was no longer a Canadian citizen, what crime has he done?”