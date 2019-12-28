1 hour ago

Three Coaches from Ghana, who participated at the World Taekwondo (WT) level 1 coaching course at the Abuja Velodrone National Stadium, Package A FCT in Nigeria, have shared their experiences.

Speaking to TalksenseSports, Augustus Agbozo, Selorm Fayise and Maxwell Theodore Alornyo who benefited from the 2-day WT Coaching Certificate Course, Level 1, which ended on December 16, 2019 admits, they don’t regret sponsoring themselves to take part of the course.

The Course, organized by the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation, saw Resource Persons Chika Chukwumerije and Egyptian Walid Gouda educate participants in Competition Rules, Safeguarding, Code of Ethics, Games Management and WT History & Culture, Structure & Administration.

Others, the 100 participants from 7 countries (Benin, Togo, Chad, Mali, Ghana, Cameroon & Nigeria) in total benefitted from include, Medical & Emergency Case, Anti-Doping & Mental Health, which was facilitated by Dr Paul Onyeudo.

Agbozo who has been helping the national team, says it has given him good leverage.

“The course has broadened my mind more in coaching aspect and as an international referee, it has also given me a very good leverage of request to make at what time to win my quota. Because WT wants a standardized coaching throughout the Taekwondo fraternity.”

Selorm Fayise, also known as the TkdCoach says it has taught him how to handle athletes to the world stage, among others.

“The course has enlightened us on coaching, structure and administration of WT. It has taught us how to handle athletes to the World stage. I have learnt code of ethics required in handling athletes from the elite level. I have also gained Knowledge of Anti-doping and rules we must be abreast of.”

National Team Head Coach Maxwell Alornyo however agreed to what his colleagues said and added, that many of such courses will help them produce Champions.

While Chika, Technical director of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation is a 5th Dan, 3-time African Games medalist, 3-time Olympian, Commonwealth medalist and World Taekwondo Educator; Walid Gouda, an 8th Dan Grand Master, is a 2-time African Games champion, class 3 International Referee and World Taekwondo Educator, just to mention a few.

The trio who have more than a club each in Ghana are expected to contribute immensely to the growth and efficiency of athletes in Ghana to the International scene. They however arrived back safely to the country via road on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) in April organized a license C Course during their Development of National Sports System (DNSS), sponsored by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) through the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), which was handled by Olympian, Patrice Remark and trained over 40 coaches.

A coach who hasn’t taken this course from 2021 can’t coach at any World Taekwondo sanctioned championship.