5 hours ago

The Traders Advocacy Group Ghana and its coalition partners have temporarily suspended their planned industrial action following discussions with the Minister of Finance and the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority over concerns regarding the Publican AI system.

In a statement issued on April 16, 2026, the Coalition said it presented four key demands: the suspension of the system, the restoration of the valuation appeals process, full disclosure of the system’s operations, and clear terms of reference for a proposed multi-stakeholder committee.

According to the Coalition, government agreed to revert to the previous appeals process and ensure that all valuation disputes are resolved within 24 hours. It was also agreed that the terms of reference for the committee would be jointly developed by both parties.

However, government declined the request to suspend the Publican AI system, insisting instead that concerns should be addressed through the proposed committee. On the issue of transparency, officials reportedly indicated that Coalition leaders would be allowed to engage with and interrogate the system, but full disclosure of contractual and technical details would not be provided.

While the Coalition welcomed the concessions made on the appeals process, it maintained its call for the suspension of the system to allow for broader stakeholder consultation.

It further explained that the decision to suspend the strike was taken in good faith, pending its first engagement with the committee, after which it will decide on its next steps.