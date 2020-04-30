1 hour ago

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said he has written to the Bank of Ghana and the National Media Commission to take note of the activities of money doublers on television and take appropriate action against them.

"With the Menzgold investment imbroglio still fresh on the minds of Ghanaians, Mr Oppong Nkrumah, who is a finance professional, tweeted: “I have written to the Bank of Ghana and the National Media Commission to take note of the activities of money doublers on TV and act as appropriate to tackle it”.

“The Ghana cedi, which is produced under the authority of the BoG, cannot and ought not to be duplicated”, he noted, adding: “The BoG and NMC have a responsibility to take a view of such acts on our televisions and act accordingly”.

Over the years, the money doublers have capitalized on the vulnerability of some Ghanaians to fleece them.