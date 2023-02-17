5 hours ago

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has tasked Public Relations practitioners to take advantage of the Bonsu platform to proactively communicate government policies and programmes.

Bonsu, is the name given to a digitised online platform created by the Ministry of Information and Information Services Department to support Government communications through the assessment of performance of government Public Relations Officers, and also serve as a means to gather feedback for government.

According to the Minister for Information who is also the brain behind this platform, the platform was designed to help collate data from various government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to keep government informed and to be on top of issues across the country.

With the information gathered through the government PROs from their various institutions, government is able to make informed decisions on matters arising, formulate policies and make amendments where necessary.

The Minister made the call when he addressed the 3rd Government PROs Summit in Accra, on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on the theme; ‘Boosting Revenue Generation Towards Economic Recovery; The Role of the Government PROs’,

The platform requires every Government PRO to produce 4 types of results, first are reports drawn from the various activities that go on within their respective MDAs.

The second has to do with PR Alerts which are negative or fake news circulating in the media space about their MDAs, Media Engagement is also one of the deliverables on the platform, requiring them to update government on their press conferences, events, planned events yet to be held by the various MDAs.

The platform is currently being managed by the Public Relations Coordinating Division headed by Mrs. Ethel Cudjoe Amissah of the Information Services Department under the supervision of the Ministry of Information.

Source: Information Ministry