Prof Kofi Anokye, Chief Executive Officer of Koans Estate, has asked African governments to take advantage of the coronavirus outbreak in their respective countries to build their economies.

He said the pandemic presents an opportunity for local industries to be strengthened.

In an article on the COVID-19 outbreak, he said: “Government must take advantage of the situation instead of crying foul”.

I see the current situation as an opportunity for Ghanaians and for that matter sub-Saharan Africans to start attracting investment opportunities into this country rather than doing the unnecessary by following the rest of the world blindly.

I have always asked myself: why is the stay-at-home working for the people in the temperate zones? The answer is simply temperature difference between that at home and that on the outside.

Outside temperature is very cold, hence conducive for easy reproduction and the survival of the virus as against the temperature at home where there are heaters all over and hence. the virus can’t reproduce. So, the U.S President, Trump. once said in his interview, “I am hoping to open the economy back by May when the sun will be back in full hopefully it will reduce the effect of the spread.” Well, whether you believe him or not, common sense should tell you that there is wisdom in what he is saying because scientifically, the virus does not seem to perform well in a heated environment, so, only time can tell.

I still foresee a resurgence if care is not taken any time there is winter within the temperate zones, especially and hence it will make business sense for investors to start looking for places with high resistance to this virus and this is where we fit in perfectly because over there we stand an advantage.

Let us start thinking outside the box for once, please, and not to follow the crowd. Just end the lockdown soon!!

Choose both life and economy for the two cannot be separated from each other for any meaningful reason

In the closing remarks of the president on the first day of announcing the lockdown, he said: “I choose life over economy, for economy can always be revived but life cannot once it is lost”. Well, I don’t know whether there could be any meaning to life when you are suffering in terms of hunger, imprisonment, collapse of businesses, poverty, leading to all sort of illness and other related social issues such as domestic violence and even death which you are trying to avoid. I have seen a lot of people committing suicide as a result of untold hardship resulting from a mismanaged macroeconomy. For example, why would Africans risk their lives crossing the Sahara Desert, and even the Dead Sea to Europe? It is basically in search of better lives.

You think they don’t know they can lose their lives in the process or what Mr President? Indeed, more Africans and for that matter Ghanaians have died out of poverty than any particular disease have ever killed them. The repercussions of this lockdown will far outweigh that which this “dead on arrival” COVID-19 will manage to cause to the lives of the people. From where I sit, there is no meaning to life when your freedom is at stake in the midst of these frustrations and that is where I believe the two must, of necessity, go together. Human being are social animals and hence I will rather advise the president to go for the two for there can’t be any meaning to life in the midst of an avoidable chain of hardships. Jurisprudential law will tell you to use the utilitarian approach to solve this problem in such a situation so you don’t lose it all

Setting up dedicated centres to manage and treat COVID 19

The government must set up dedicated centres in all the sixteen regional capitals to address possible situations which may come in the near future and even develop some of these areas into international centres for the COVID-19. For each region, a community park or school can be used for that purpose without any complex infrastructure to start with. Knowing that Ghana and for that Africa can always be the place of hope for the treatment of this deadly disease, the international community will troop in when the need arises. As for me, I foresee an annual resurgence until a reliable vaccine is completely developed, Ghana must be seen by the world as the “PLACE OF HOPE FOR COVID-19” patients across the diaspora.

Additionally, let’s lead the way by developing and promoting some of our local medicines for export to the most affected countries. We can only do that if we don’t pretend that we are dying here from the disease when, indeed, we are not for reasons I cannot tell.

Source: peacefmonline