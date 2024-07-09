9 minutes ago

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has offered advice to Ghanaians returning from abroad who are eager to effect change in their homeland.

According to him, to achieve success, they need to persevere despite resistance and capitalize on society's ignorance.

In a recent interview, he addressed the challenges faced by returnees who aspired to introduce progressive changes in Ghana and emphasized the importance of taking control of one's destiny and being resolute in one's efforts.

"Now let me tell you, I am a politician, and I have always been hiding it, but let me tell you. Take your destiny into your own hands, be a different woman, and you will succeed.

"If you want to succeed, be happy that we have a bunch of ignorant people in this country; take advantage of it. In a society with a bunch of ignorant people, the few wise men succeed.

"Be among the few wise men and carry the bunch of ignorant people along, and some will emulate you and change. When you make things different from the way they think and the way they do things, you will succeed.

"So do not let that dampen your spirit. Stand by your position that looks like, I live in the UK or the US, and this is how things work. I am not going to change, and you will succeed."

